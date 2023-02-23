Parents accused of running Nazi homeschooling network whine they were 'made to look very unappealing'

An Ohio couple accused of running a Nazi homeschooling network are speaking publicly, saying their actions were just "extra fun” and "wholesome," Vice News reports.

Katja and Logan Lawrence were recently accused being the couple behind the Dissident Homeschool network due to reporting from an anti-fascist research group known as the Anonymous Comrades Collective. According to Vice, the couple ran a now-deleted Telegram channel with over 2,500 members that added Hitler quotes, antisemitic themes, and white supremacist ideologies into their math lessons and homework assignments.

“The chat was so wholesome,” Katja Lawrence told Justice Report, which Vice News describes as a "Nazi-promoting website."

“It was mostly homeschooling moms that were lifting each other up when things got difficult," she said.

The Lawrences slammed the media for “cherry-picking” the racist aspects of their lesson plan, saying they were just "fun extras."

“We were deliberately made to look very unappealing,” Katja Lawrence said.

The Lawrences told Justice Report that they were concerned about violence being carried out against them and their children based on online posts made by “antifa” accounts, but they admitted that “no one had approached them or made any actionable threats in person.”

Logan Lawrence said the reason they decided to homeschool their children was because ”the system is very anti-White and we just wanted a positive image for our kids.”

“Our middle school has reportedly had incidents of kids having sex inside the hallways,” Katja Lawrence said. “Middle school! While I want my kids to be able to make their own choices, I want to shield them from certain things. I want my kids to grow up to be straight, married, and Christian.”

The couple is still determined to continue teaching their ideology.

“I am deeply committed to giving my kids a positive, pro-White education,” Katja Lawrence said.

Read the full report over at Vice News.