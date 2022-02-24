Ohio pastor and his associates accused of 'horrific' abuse of his 19 nieces and nephews in 'cult-like' church

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a 22-year-old woman who escaped from her family's home in Ohio is alleging "horrific" abuse at the hands of her "pastor" uncle, who she claims promoted religiously-motivated acts of incest and other sexual assaults at his "cult-like" church.

"In the 22-page civil suit, filed Feb. 21 in Cincinnati federal court, Serah Bellar says her parents 'mandated' that all of their 18 biological children and one adopted child attend their uncle’s Dove Outreach Church in Waverly, Ohio," reported Justin Rohrlich. "'This cult-like ‘church’ is owned, operated, and ministered by Defendant James Bellar, the brother of Defendant Robert Bellar,' the suit states. 'Defendant James Bellar preaches that siblings are meant to procreate with one another.'"

According to the report, Sarah Bellar claims under the instruction of the church she was sexually assaulted by her brothers Josiah and Jonathan with the approval of her uncle and parents.

READ MORE: 'Freedom Convoy' ends in failure -- and heads back to Pennsylvania after less than a day: report

She also alleges that Jimmy Childs, a sergeant with the Athens County Sheriff's Office who was a "close friend" of the Bellars, was aware of the abuse but covered it up by deleting phone records and making false statements to investigators.

She was reported missing in August 2020 after running away from home, and was taken in by an elderly couple until she was 18 and ready to come forward.

"Prosecutors filed criminal charges in May 2021 against Robert, Deborah, Josiah, and Jonathan Bellar," said the report. "Josiah Bellar, who was indicted on three counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, pleaded guilty that November to charges of felonious assault and child endangerment. Jonathan Bellar was charged with gross sexual imposition, and Robert and Deborah Bellar were charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, obstruction of justice, and child endangerment. All three are scheduled to go to trial this spring. That same month, Childs, 52, was brought up on felony charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. He has since pleaded guilty to lesser charges of disorderly conduct for having knowledge of the abuse occurring in the Bellar home but helping to protect the perpetrators."

You can read more here.