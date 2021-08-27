Pastor dies from COVID after church told members 'not to worry' about virus because 'God is in control'
Pastor Tim Parsons (screen shot/WKYT)

A beloved Kentucky pastor has died from COVID-19, after his church advised members on its website "not to worry" about the coronavirus because "God is in control."

Tim Parsons, senior pastor at Center Point Church in Lexington, died one day after the church embarked on a period of prayer and fasting asking the Lord to restore him "back to his normal self," the Christian Post reports.

Center Point Church had been meeting in person but temporarily switched to online worship — "out of an abundance of caution" —after Parsons was hospitalized earlier this month, according to a report from the local CBS affiliate.

In a frequently asked questions section on the church's website, one of the topics is, "Should I be worried about COVID-19?"

"We don't want to be worried because the Bible tells us not to worry," the site states. "We know that God is in control and that He can use all suffering to draw people to Himself. We do want to be wise by practicing what the CDC calls 'safe distancing.' We can also look for opportunities to turn Coronavirus conversations into gospel conversations."

In a Facebook post Thursday morning announcing Parsons' death, the church said he was "loved by many and he leaves an impactful legacy in the lives of thousands of people."

SmartNews