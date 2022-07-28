Pastor seen getting robbed at gunpoint during sermon faces lawsuit for fleecing congregant of her entire life savings
(Shutterstock.com)

A Brooklyn pastor who was robbed by gunmen in the middle of a church service that was being livestreamed is accused in a lawsuit of stealing $90,000 in retirement savings from one of his parishioners, The City reports.

Lamor Whitehead, who heads Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, is accused of convincing 56-year-old Pauline Anderson to invest almost all of her life savings in one of his firms.

In return, Whitehead promised to help her buy a home despite her bad credit. The lawsuit says Anderson wrote Whitehead a check for $90,000 with the expectation that he'd give her $100 monthly allowances.

But after months of seeing no payments and no progress towards her buying a home, Whitehead allegedly told her he considered the check a donation to his campaign to be Brooklyn borough president and did not intend to pay it back.

“Mr. Whitehead fraudulently induced Ms. Anderson to liquidate her entire life savings to pay him the ‘investment’ of $90,000.00, promising to use the funds to purchase and renovate a house for her,” the lawsuit alleges. “Ms. Anderson was instead left with nothing but a vague promise by Mr. Whitehead to pay the funds back in the future followed by an assertion that he had no further obligation to do so.”

Whitehead has served prison time for identity fraud and grand larceny.

