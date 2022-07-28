Russian state TV host rages that DOJ might put 'our Trump' in prison for trying to steal election
US President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka. (AFP / Brendan Smialowski)

Russian state TV host Evgeny Popov this week expressed outrage that the United States Department of Justice might indict former President Donald Trump for trying to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

As reported by The Daily Beast's Julia Davis, Popov reacted with dismay to reports that the DOJ has started asking witnesses at a grand jury investigation questions about Trump's actions in the days leading up to and during the January 6th Capitol riots.

"The Department of Justice opened a criminal case against our own Donald Trump!" he said, according to Davis's translation. "They're investigating Trump's actions before the storming of the Capitol last January and his attempts to nullify the outcome of a fake, unfair, falsified U.S. presidential election."

Popov then claimed that any prosecution of Trump would be purely political.

IN OTHER NEWS: Fox & Friends rushes to soothe Trump's ego after they report most GOP voters want someone else in 2024

"They're trying to pull it off by the midterms in order to put Trump behind bars by November," he charged. "Otherwise, the Democrats have no chance of winning. So the Democrats have decided to eliminate their biggest competitor -- our Trump."

Popov then mocked President Joe Biden for suffering politically from the higher gas prices that surged in no small part thanks to Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, and he said that Democrats don't care about solving real problems, but only "about perverts, the sexual education of children and protections of the transgenders."

Popov then praised Trump for mocking "the transgenders" in sports.

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video