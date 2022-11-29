'Don't run': Trump ally Pat Boone pulls the plug on his support for the ex-president

In an interview with the Daily Beast, stalwart Donald Trump supporter Pat Boone admitted he is done with the former president and that he needs to step away from politics for the good of the Republican Party.

The 88-year-old singer and conservative celebrity has had a longterm relationship with the former president -- going so far as to provide him with advice during the 2016 presidential campaign -- asserted that he voted for Trump in both 2016 and 20202, but now says he is done with him.

Speaking with the Beast's Lloyd Grove by phone, Boone -- still a big name in Evangelical circles -- said it is time for Trump to move on.

“If Trump were to ask my advice, I would ask him not to run,” explained the former teen idol who also made it clear that he has previously chastised Trump for some of his rhetoric over the years.

According to Boone, the former president is rapidly losing support among Republican voters and a 2024 presidential run would likely end in disaster for both the former president and the GOP.

“I don’t think there are enough Republicans who would vote for him so he could be elected,” he told Grove. “But he was his own worst enemy in his manner and his speech. And he made so many enemies that, while he could be a great president again if he muted his speech and all of that—which I’m not sure he’s capable of—I would advise him, ‘Please don’t run. I think you will divide the Republican Party even more.’ Sure, there are a few million people that will support him no matter what. But I think—because of the implacable, unmovable enemies he’s created, even in the Republican Party—that he would not be elected.”

The report also notes that Boone would like to have a talk with rapper Kanye West who he also considers a friend, explaining to Grove he would tell him, "... please sit down with me and let’s have a talk. I want to clear your mind of all the obfuscation, the misrepresentation that has come your way.”

