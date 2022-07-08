Pat Cipollone has been a 'cooperative witness' — within certain parameters: J6 committee source
Donald Trump delivering a speech at a campaign rally held at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Friday appeared before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots, and one source described as "familiar" with his testimony is claiming he was generally cooperative.

As reported by NBC News' Julia Jester, a Jan. 6 committee source says that Cipollone has been "a cooperative witness within the parameters of his desire to protect executive privilege for the office of general counsel."

Those "parameters" likely mean that Cipollone would not answer direct questions about legal advice he personally gave to former President Donald Trump in his role as White House counsel.

However, that nonetheless leaves open the possibility that he verified key testimony given by former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who claimed that Cipollone had implored her to keep former President Donald Trump away from the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021, on fears that it could leave him and other administration officials open to charges of criminally interfering with an official act of Congress.

RELATED: Oath Keepers leader offers to testify before Jan. 6 committee — but only if it's done live on TV

Cipollone could also potentially verify testimony given by former Trump DOJ officials about their efforts to push back against a plan by former DOJ environmental lawyer Jeffrey Clark to send letters to state governments encouraging them to rescind the certifications of their election results because the department had uncovered unspecified "fraud" in the results.

SmartNews