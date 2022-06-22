How Trump may be pushing former White House counsel Pat Cipollone right into the J6 Committee's lap

On Wednesday, writing for Esquire, Charles Pierce explained why it would be a huge deal for the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to get testimony from former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone — and how former President Donald Trump and his allies are only making that scenario likelier.

This comes after the remaining public hearings are being pushed back "several weeks" — raising speculation that more people could be called as witnesses.

"Beyond the newly acquired videos, and whatever’s coming in over the tip line, the sudden decision to push the public hearings back also could indicate that certain members of the former administration* have watched the hearings so far and are starting to feel like they’re stranded on Sucker Island," wrote Pierce. "Vice-chair Liz Cheney directly called for former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to testify, citing Cipollone’s alleged attempts to turn off the coup plan at its source."

Previous reporting indicated that Cipollone urgently tried to get the White House to stop plotting to overturn the election, calling a plan to submit letters to states urging them to overturn their election results a "murder-suicide pact" with America.

"Cipollone would be a helluva get," Pierce continued. "He defended El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago in the first impeachment trial, but he also got teed up by the Dauphin, Jared Kushner, in a video deposition that the committee showed during its first public hearing. Kushner called Cipollone a 'whiner' because the latter kept threatening to resign rather than join the White House plot. He certainly doesn’t owe this pack o’bastards anything."

This comes after new explosive allegations have been revealed in the most recent hearings, including that the office of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was involved in trying to transmit a slate of fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence.