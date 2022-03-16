Pat Robertson slams Biden for not threatening to launch nukes against Russia

As Russia has escalated its invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden has walked a fine line, doing everything in his power to sanction, embargo, and punish Vladimir Putin's regime short of actually going to war, which could lead to the launch of nuclear weapons and the end of human civilization as we know it.
But former "700 Club" televangelist Pat Robertson — who has previously stated he believes the end of the world is necessary to fulfill the word of Jesus — took the exact opposite attitude on Wednesday, and criticized Biden for not being willing to launch nuclear weapons against Russia.
"We have the firepower to wipe out every Russian city, just one Trident submarine, and of course we're not using it and have no intention of using it," said Robertson. "But why doesn't somebody in the administration call Putin's bluff? He's bluffing. And every time he says, well, if you do that, we're going to escalate, oh no you're not, old buddy, we're gonna do you if you try to do us, and we will make it worse, and you know it. Putin knows we are powerful, he doesn't have much of an army, he doesn't have much of an economy, it's a tiny economy. And he's playing a bluff. But unfortunately, we have a man in charge in Washington who doesn't like to stand up to bluffs. He folds his winning hand every single time."
Pat Robertson criticizes Biden for refusing to escalate the crisis in Ukraine and not threatening to nuke Russia.pic.twitter.com/YKtxqrylzg— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1647461048