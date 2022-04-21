Trump-appointed judge rules Dominion’s lawsuit against Overstock.com founder can proceed: report

Twitter/screen grab
U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols on Wednesday denied an effort to dismiss a lawsuit against Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne by Dominion Voting Systems.
Nichols, who was appointed by Donald Trump, had previously denied a similar effort by lawyers for former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell.
Also being sued are Fox News and Newsmax, OAN, Chanel Rion, and Christina Bobb.
The Trump supporters are being sued for defamation after being targeted as part of the "big lie" of election fraud.
JUST IN: Judge rejects bid by Overstock-dot-com founder Patrick Byrne to toss out libel suit filed by Dominion over 2020 election fraud claims. Tracks earlier Judge Nichols ruling (Trump appointee) in parallel suits. Doc: https://ecf.dcd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/show_public_doc?2021cv2131-33\u00a0\u2026 Earlier:https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/11/judge-dominion-defamation-suits-powell-504000\u00a0\u2026— Josh Gerstein (@Josh Gerstein) 1650497861
