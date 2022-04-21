Trump-appointed judge rules Dominion’s lawsuit against Overstock.com founder can proceed: report

U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols on Wednesday denied an effort to dismiss a lawsuit against Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne by Dominion Voting Systems.

Nichols, who was appointed by Donald Trump, had previously denied a similar effort by lawyers for former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell.

Also being sued are Fox News and Newsmax, OAN, Chanel Rion, and Christina Bobb.

The Trump supporters are being sued for defamation after being targeted as part of the "big lie" of election fraud.

