Patriot Front sues left-wing activist who infiltrated the hate group and named members

The white supremacist group Patriot Front is suing a left-wing activist for allegedly infiltrating the group and revealing the identities of members, USA Today reported.

The lawsuit says the alleged "doxxings" cost the members their jobs and personal relationships.

As USA Today points out, Patriot Front is described by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group that "justifies its ideology of hate and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of its members’ European ancestors."

"They can frame themselves as peaceful as much as they want, but inherently they are very much a white supremacist group that's seeking to give supremacy to the white race," said Morgan Moon, an investigative researcher with the ADL's Center on Extremism.

The lawsuit is seeking damages from David Capito, an activist the group says infiltrated it and posed as the group's photographer.

"At a deeper level, this complaint seeks to vindicate the rule of law and basic principles of free expression for persons who espouse unpopular opinions," the suit states, adding that Capito accessed their private information under false pretenses.

"This confidential information was then widely published and used to harass and threaten the Plaintiffs, with the aim, and result, of doxxing them and other Patriot Front members and causing them serious harm," the suit says.

