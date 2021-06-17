GOP congressman's brothers slam his 'despicable comments and disgraceful conduct​' in blistering CNN interview

On CNN Thursday, two brothers of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), David and Tim Gosar, appeared on air to denounce his claims that Capitol Police "executed" rioter Ashli Babbitt, and extend their support to law enforcement who defended Congress from the attackers on January 6.

"First off, I'd like to thank Officer Fanone for his, and the other Capitol Hill police officers for their, bravery and heroism on that day and on behalf of the actual sane members of our family, which is everyone but Paul," said David Gosar. "We apologize on behalf of our family to him for his despicable comments and disgraceful behavior through this whole incident."

"What's your sense, your feeling, about what he said in that case and what he's been saying about the insurrection?" asked anchor John Berman.

"What he's doing, John, I think you're aware of this is, he's raising money," said David Gosar. "He's saying outrageous things just like, you know, Marjorie "Traitor" Greene does, and there's the fringe element in this country which amounts to millions and millions of people who see that and applaud that because they get their, news as Officer Fanone indicated, through Fox and Facebook and you know, they applaud that and they donate money to him and that's what he's doing."

"So you think it's a fundraising thing?" asked Berman. "He doesn't believe what he's saying there? He doesn't believe the lies that he spews?"

"This is what's going on with Paul," said David Gosar. "He talks himself into these positions. You know, because it benefits Paul. That's what's going on. You repeat the lie to yourself and keep repeating it ... if you notice, their whole strategy now is just to keep throwing up different conspiracy theories as a way of confusing people. So this is a strategy. That they are employing and Paul is part of that. They must get their marching orders every day through these talking points from wherever they come from and he just marches along with that. But that's what's going on."

Gosar's comments on Babbitt have already drawn sharp criticism from fellow Republican members of Congress.

