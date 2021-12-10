Paul Gosar gloats that his AOC murder cartoon made his 'Marxist' siblings 'squeal and cry'
Paul Gosar Facebook

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) faced a House censure after he tweeted an anime parody video depicting himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and attacking President Joe Biden with swords.

Gosar has since denied the video was intended to glorify violence — but he remains unapologetic about having promoted it in the first place. Indeed, in an interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday, Gosar once again doubled down on it — this time gloating about how upset it made his "Marxist" family members.

“I’ve got seven siblings who are Marxists, and when they start squealing and crying, that’s when I know I’m over the target and to stay there and keep going," Gosar said.

Gosar's family have repeatedly condemned him, even starring in an ad for his congressional opponent in 2018. They have called for an investigation into his behavior surrounding the January 6 Capitol attack, and have accused him of trying to leverage his murder fantasy video to raise money.

