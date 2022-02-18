Trump goes on rambling tirade against NYT columnist Paul Krugman — even as he faces nonstop losses in court

"Man, should I just tell the FBI to come get me or what?" Banuelos asked detectives, according to a transcript of the interview obtained by the station.

"Do you have a warrant?" a detective asked.



"Probably," Banuelos said. "I was in the D.C. riots."

"On Jan. 6?" another detective said. "Did you go inside the Capitol?"

"Yeah, I went inside and I'm the one with the video with the gun right here," Banuelos responded.

In addition to his confession, online sleuths say they identified Banuelos in FBI photos from the insurrection, which show him carrying a handgun in his waistband. According to the FBI, the person in the photos is wanted for assaulting a member of the media by pulling up his shirt to display the handgun. He also allegedly pushed against a line of police officers.

Online sleuths reportedly sent tips to the FBI about Banuelos' identity in February 2021.

On July 4, the 37-year-old Banuelos stabbed a 19-year-old to death in an apparent dispute over money, according to police. However, the district attorney declined to file charges.

During questioning by police about the stabbing, Banuelos said: "I'm from Chicago. I was in the D.C. riots. You can look me up, OK? The FBI hasn't came and got me yet, OK?"

Later, in a phone call about the stabbing, Banuelos told a detective he is a "conservative Republican" and "talked about going where Donald Trump sent him and talked about the Jan. 6 riot." When the detective told Banuelos that didn't have anything to do with the local case, he responded that "you have to get the whole picture."

Banuelos has been arrested twice since the stabbing on charges of assault, and currently has a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court, according to KSL.com. He could not be reached for comment.

"When reached for comment, a spokeswoman with the FBI field office in Salt Lake City declined to comment to KSL.com and directed questions about Banuelos to the Washington FBI field office," the station reported. "A spokeswoman for the Washington office responded Friday, saying, 'The FBI cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.'"