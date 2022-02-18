Trump goes on rambling tirade against NYT columnist Paul Krugman — even as he faces nonstop losses in court

On Friday afternoon, former President Donald Trump released a lengthy press statement attacking Paul Krugman, the New York Times columnist and Nobel laureate economist, for his opinion from six years ago that a Trump presidency would be bad for the economy.
"Remember when Paul Krugman, the highly overrated op-ed columnist for the New York Times, told everybody to get out of the stock market fast and completely after I was elected President in 2016," said Trump. "Anybody that took this losers [sic] advice would have approximately one-third of the money they have right now — or even less assuming bad investments."
He then took a sideswipe at the Times, saying, "They got a Pulitzer Prize for Russia, Russia, Russia, and it turned out to be a total scam" (it was not a scam) and demanding that Krugman "apologize to all of those people that followed his advice and lost a fortune doing so."
Trump, eye firmly on the news cycle, goes hard at\u2026. Paul Krugmanpic.twitter.com/LytnftCNVM— Sam Stein (@Sam Stein) 1645220332
All of this comes after a week of devastating legal developments for the former president, with a judge ruling the New York Attorney General has the right to depose him in the civil investigation of his family businesses.