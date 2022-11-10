Trump-loving candidate's election party 'devolved into chaos' after he conceded to Democratic rival: report
Paul LePage (Photo via AFP)

Paul LePage, the Trump-loving candidate for Maine governor, lost this week to Democratic incumbent Janet Mills -- and then things reportedly got rowdy.

According to a report from the Bangor Daily News, LePage's election night party "devolved into chaos" after he conceded his race to Mills and left the room.

"Supporters began shouting expletives to disrupt recordings by TV reporters," the newspaper writes. "One woman who loudly wept as LePage spoke began hurling explicit insults at a reporter who had interviewed her. Some attendees raised baseless accusations of voter fraud."

The situation was not helped by the fact that some of LePage's supporters had already started drinking before he conceded the race to Mills, writes the Bangor Daily News.

READ MORE: 'Enemy of the people!' Trump posts late-night rant about media after his hand-picked candidates crash and burn

LePage, who previously served as Maine's governor for two terms, has a long history of making racist statements and also making threats of physical violence against his political rivals.

With all of this baggage, Mills had little trouble dispatching LePage on Tuesday night's election, as she defeated him by roughly 16 percentage points in a race that was called quickly after polls closed.

“Tonight the people of Maine sent a pretty clear message, a message that we will continue to move forward, not go back,” Mills said after her victory. “We will continue to fight problems, not one another.”

SmartNews