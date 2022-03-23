Paul Manafort removed from Dubai-bound flight out of Miami

Paul Manafort was removed from a plane in Florida before departing for Dubai because he was carrying a passport that had been revoked.
Miami-Dade police confirmed the pardoned former Donald Trump adviser had been taken off an Emirates Airline flight without incident Sunday night, The Associated Press reported, but U.S. Border and Customs Protection did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.
The 72-year-old Manafort oversaw Trump's presidential campaign in 2016 but was ousted that August over his business dealings in Ukraine.
He was later indicted on financial crimes as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, and Manafort was convicted by a jury in August 2018 and then pleaded guilty to additional charges in federal court.
Manafort was released from prison in May 2020 due to coronavirus concerns and then pardoned by Trump in December 2020.