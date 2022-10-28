'You reap what you sow': Right-wing trolls waste no time mocking assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband
Nancy Pelosi (Photos By Michael Candelori/Shutterstock)

On Friday, a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) confirmed that her husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" during a break-in at their San Francisco home. The motivation behind the break-in is not yet known, and Pelosi's husband is expected to make a full recovery.

But before the ink on the presses was even dry, right-wing Twitter exploded with glee over the news.

Several accounts mocked the Pelosis for their misfortune by connecting their policies to a "crime wave" of which they are now a casualty — even though crime is actually decreasing in San Francisco (and in fact most categories of crime were down from pre-pandemic levels even before the well-publicized recall of the city's pro-decarceration district attorney.)




Even anchors on Fox News echoed similar sentiments, with Bill Hemmer saying "crime hits everybody" and "can happen anywhere," which is why it's "such a significant part of this election story" — even while acknowledging he didn't yet have any facts on the assailant or motive.

Meanwhile, some other right-wing accounts on Twitter speculated that it might not be random at all.

One account speculated the assault was a deliberately engineered "distraction" to change the narrative going into the midterm elections next month, and another even baselessly theorized the attacker was a prostitute Paul Pelosi let in for a service job that "went bad."


