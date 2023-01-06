Trump spiritual advisor accused of improperly accessing Journey's bank account

A popular televangelist and spiritual advisor to former President Donald Trump is being accused of improperly accessing the bank account of legendary rock group Journey, according to a new report in the New York Post.
Neal Schon, founding member of the band, is accusing the wife of keyboardist Jonathan Cain, Paula White-Cain, of obtaining access into Journey's bank accounts without his permission.
The New York Post obtained a Dec. 12 letter outlining the charges in a cease-and-desist letter. The letter also requested that White-Cain remove herself from the band's bank accounts by Dec. 27, the outcome of which is still undetermined.
This is the latest chapter of ongoing legal issues between Schon, Cain and Cain-White.
In December Schon served Cain with a cease-and-desist letter over his performance of the band's popular 1981 hit 'Don't Stop Believin' at Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Florida, where influential Republicans were in attendance including Kari Lake and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
For this current legal battle, White-Cain's attorney blew off Schon's accusation as "nonsensical" in a statement that was provided exclusively to the New York Post. The New York Post also received financial statements related to the band that show that White-Cain's signature has been identified on financial documents related to Journey since July 2020.
The conflict adds further intrigue to the group's upcoming North American tour that beings later this month.