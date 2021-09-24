Capitol rioter melts down before judge in ‘uniquely and profoundly self-destructive episode’

Capitol rioter Pauline Bauer, who was hauled off to jail screaming last week, appeared before a judge on Friday to seek her release pending trial.

It didn't go well, though, as Bauer continued to insist that she isn't subject to a federal court's authority.

Bauer, a Pennsylvania pizzeria owner who has previously used rhetoric associated with the "sovereign citizen" movement, began her argument Friday by saying, "I Pauline ... a living soul. ... He gave man dominion over the land," according to WUSA9 investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden responded by pointing out that Bauer — who claimed during a hearing last week that "I have a right to my self-determination!" — has shown "complete disregard for the court" and "contempt for the rule of law."

Bauer proceeded to interrupt McFadden, claiming she has "diplomatic immunity" and was appearing as "a friend of the court."

"You threw me in jail for a week," Bauer told McFadden, adding that she's been in the suicide ward, even though she's not suicidal, citing her daily vitamins and exercise.

"It's pretty clear we are not going to get anywhere," Bauer told the judge, asking to go before an appeals court and never referencing the arguments her court-appointed attorney made on her behalf.



At that point, McFadden shut down the hearing and sent Bauer back to jail.

"This has been a uniquely and profoundly self-destructive episode," MacFarlane wrote. "Bauer faces low-level charges and likely wasn't going to face much, if any time behind bars. Now she's back for week 2 in pretrial detention. With no trial firmly on calendar."

According to Washington Post reporter Rachel Weiner, after Bauer quoted the Bible, McFadden responded by saying, "Romans 13: Let every person be subject to the governing authorities."



"I am not a person," Bauer reportedly responded.

"Last chance: are you going to follow my orders?" McFadden said.

"Judgment day is going to come for all of you who are making money off mankind," Bauer responded.

"I'll take that as a no," McFadden said.

