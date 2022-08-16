New leaks show Pence allies 'might be slipping the shiv' into Trump: columnist

With former President Donald Trump under criminal investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act, aides to former Vice President Mike Pence may be taking the opportunity to inflict more political damage to the former commander-in-chief.

Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent notices that new information leaked to the New York Times draws a striking contrast between how they handled sensitive government information on their way out the door and how Trump's team handled it.

"As Mr. Trump sought to hold on to power, two of Mr. Pence’s senior aides — Marc Short, his chief of staff, and Greg Jacob, his counsel — indexed and boxed all of his government papers, according to three former officials with knowledge of the work," the Times reported. "Mr. Jacob spent the bulk of his final few days in government preparing the final boxes, with the goal of ensuring that Mr. Pence left office without a single paper that did not belong to him, one of the officials said."

Sargent argues that "it’s hard to imagine these points being made without at least tacit awareness on Pence’s part," which means that Pence's allies "might be slipping in the shiv at a vulnerable moment" for Trump.

READ MORE: 'We're under attack': Texas elections administrator details violent threats from pro-Trump election deniers

He also reminds readers that both Jacob and Short delivered valuable testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots showing that Trump was repeatedly told by legal experts that his scheme to strong-arm Pence into unilaterally throwing out certified electoral votes was unconstitutional.