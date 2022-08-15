Pennsylvania man charged with threats to kill FBI agents after Trump's attacks on law enforcement

Threats against FBI agents and other federal law enforcement have grown even worse Monday a week after a search warrant was executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. In response, Trump has attacked law enforcement and the FBI, with his followers doxing them and their families.

On Friday, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security published a joint bulletin saying that they've experienced a significant increase in threats against law enforcement. Monday another man was arrested for threats against the FBI.

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported Adam Biles was charged with "influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law officers" as a result of the search warrant on Trump.

"Come and get me you piece of sh*t feds" and "I am going to f*cking slaughter you," were among the comments Bies made on Gab, according to the complaint filed on Monday. He went on to compare the FBI to the Nazi SS and Soviet-era KGB saying that everyone at the FBI all the way down to the janitors should be killed.

"I’ll shoot an SS officer in the head just as quick as I’d shoot a KGB officer in the head," he said in one of his rants. "Keep that in mind. There are plenty of other letters in the alphabet. Police state scum are (sic) police state scum. Period."

"My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop," he wrote Thursday. "I will not spend one second of my life in their custody."

"HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I’ll be waiting for you to kick down my door," he also said.

The day after Bies made his threats another Trump supporter, and man who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, went to the FBI in Cincinnati with an AR-15 Cincinnati with an AR-15 and nail gun attempting to attack the agents and staff there.



Bies also tagged Gab CEO Andrew Torba when attacking FBI Director Christopher Wray, saying, "I sincerely believe that if you work for the FBI, then you deserve to DIE."

He then alluded to the fact that Gab had an issue with his complaints on the site, noting Gab "just gave me an account warning today for saying that a bunch of child moleseting [expletives] at the FBI should be put down."

So he attacked Torba, telling him to "go ahead and ban me.