Pennsylvania’s controversial marijuana vape recall is overturned by appeals court judge
Disposable 100 mg CBD vape pods are on display at the 6th Annual Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 26, 2019. - Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — A Commonwealth Court judge on Wednesday allowed Pennsylvania medical marijuana companies to resume selling vapes that were taken off the shelves in February in a controversial recall. “We are thrilled about this decision,” said Judith D. Cassel, an attorney for a group of cannabis companies that sued state regulators in February, alleging that the recall was unfounded. “The vapes can go immediately back on the shelves and the grower processors can continue or commence producing these vapes,” said Cassel, a partner at Hawke McKeon & Sniscak LLP in Harrisburg. The ruling is a blow...