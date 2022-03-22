'People's Convoy' under investigation after participant allegedly struck DC pedestrian: report

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the D.C. Metropolitan Police are investigating the so-called "People's Convoy" after an allegation that one of the truckers in the group struck a local pedestrian.
"According to an incident report obtained and reviewed by The Daily Beast on Monday, Dupont Circle resident Kerry Lynn Bedard told D.C. police she was on the west side of the 1600 block of Connecticut Ave NW 'when [the convoy member] struck her with his vehicle and drove on top of her right ankle,'" reported Zachary Petrizzo. "For his part, the convoy member, Donald Bryan Thomas II of Butler, Ohio, who was driving a silver BMW 550i plastered with stickers like 'TRUCKERS RULE!!! MSM LIES,' claimed to police that he was merely 'driving forward slowly when [Bedard] walked into the street and in front of his vehicle while yelling and then laid down in the roadway.'"
According to the report, Thomas was unavailable for comment.
The "People's Convoy," a U.S. version of the "Freedom Convoy" truckers who paralyzed critical trade routes in Canada a month ago, was ostensibly a protest of vaccine mandates, but has since devolved into a gathering to air a variety of right-wing culture war grievances, as well as some QAnon conspiracy theories.
One participant in the convoy has vowed to "tar and feather" the Black Lives Matter pedestrian plaza, covering up the words and reopening the street to traffic.
D.C. residents are up in arms about the demonstration as the truckers harass and intimidate locals. Some have hurled insults and profanity at the truckers as they pass through their neighborhoods.
