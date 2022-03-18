WATCH: 'People's Convoy' trucker vows to 'tar and feather' DC's Black Lives Matter Plaza
A member of the "People's Convoy" on Friday indicated that his group had identified a new plan of action: To deface D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza.

As reported by The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, a trucker on the main stage at a convoy rally said that he wanted to target the plaza, which was named after the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

"What’s going to happen up here in DC: Black Lives Matter Street, we’re gonna take it back," he said, according to Petrizzo. "All that paint’s coming off that street."

The trucker reportedly went on to say that the street was going to get "tar and feathered."

The convoy, which was supposedly started to protest against pandemic restrictions that have now been lifted, has not received a warm welcome so far in Washington, D.C.

Video posted on Thursday showed many residents in a D.C. neighborhood telling the truckers to "f*ck off" and "go home" as they drove through, and the truckers have repeatedly complained about Beltway commuters giving them the middle finger.

