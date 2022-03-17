WATCH: DC residents hurl profanities at 'People's Convoy' as they drive through their neighborhood

Members of the right-wing "People's Convoy" drove through a residential neighborhood in Washington D.C. on Thursday and were greeted with a very rude welcome.

A video posted on Twitter by Axios congressional reporter Andrew Solender shows the convoy driving through the streets of D.C. and honking their horns loudly.

As they go through, onlookers can be audibly heard telling the convoy to "f*ck off" and to "go home."

RELATED: People's Convoy trucker threatens to run over Beltway commuter after hitting his car

This is not the first time that People's Convoy truckers have gotten into confrontations with D.C. residents and commuters, as they have frequently complained that drivers in America's capital are giving them the middle finger as they try to conduct their protest against pandemic restrictions that have already been lifted.

The truckers' reception has been so bad that some have even speculated that Antifa has sent out agents to flip them off.

Watch Solender's video below.









