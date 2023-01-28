Trump fundraiser groping victim 'outraged' after accused characterizes incident as 'laughable'

Fundraiser for former President Donald Trump and former Alabama state representative Perry Hooper Jr. (R) is under more scrutiny after his August arrest on a sexual abuse charge. Hooper, who was accused of grabbing a restaurant hostess' breasts and body, called the allegations "laughable."

The restaurant hostess, Elizabeth Daly, made her first public statement about the event on Thursday, saying there was nothing 'laughable' about the case. Prosecutors previously dropped the case at Daly's request after Hooper apologized for his actions.

"I am outraged as a victim, a woman, and a human being, that in 2023 we are still getting sexual assault so wrong that a video of a woman being assaulted is classified as 'laughable," Daly wrote in a public statement.

The video has not been made public.

According to court filings, Hooper was accused of grabbing Daly's breasts and waist, kissing her on the neck and shoving his pelvis into her backside. Hooper's attorney said that was a false accusation and that Hooper did nothing more than kiss her on the cheek, put a hand on her side and show appreciation for being sat at a table.

Hooper added that he is looking for a public release of the video to restore his reputation.

Hooper was a representative in the Alabama House from 1983 to 2003 and served as chairman for the Trump campaign in Alabama in 2016.

