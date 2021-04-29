Infamous Charlottesville white nationalist booted from the National Guard
Peter Cvjetanovicm (Twitter)

The white nationalist who became the viral face of the "Unite The Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was quickly ushered out of the military before basic training.

Peter Cytanovic, whose angry face was captured in an infamous photograph from the 2017 rally, was expelled from the Nevada National Guard in December after his extremist ties came to light through a Defense Department background check, reported the Huffington Post.

"The Nevada National Guard does not tolerate racist, extremist ideology," said Lt. Col. Mickey Kirschenbaum in a statement. "The Nevada National Guard took action immediately after discovering Mr. Cytanovic's affiliations."

The 24-year-old Cytanovic described himself on LinkedIn as a "U.S. Officer Candidate at US Army," but his stint in the armed forces lasted a little over a year and ended due to his affiliations with extremist groups, which is forbidden by military regulations.

"Initial criminal and fingerprint checks found no record that would deny enlistment," Kirschenbaum said.

Cytanovic entered the Nevada National Guard in November 2019 as a Specialist E-4, the highest rank available to junior enlisted recruits, because he had a four-year degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, and he began monthly drills to prepare for Army Basic Combat Training.

However, a background check revealed the FBI had opened an investigation into his participation in the Charlottesville rally that resulted in one death and 19 injuries, and he was unable to obtain a security clearance and was ejected.