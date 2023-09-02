Trump adviser Peter Navarro scrambling to raise cash after admitting he's facing $1.7 million in legal bills

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room on Friday, former Donald Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro asked for financial help and predicted he's looking at approximately $1.7 million in legal bills as he heads to trial on contempt of Congress charges.
The former Trump aide is currently facing two misdemeanor counts of contempt which could lead to two years of prison time if found guilty.
Navarro suffered a major legal setback earlier this week when Judge Amit P. Mehta swatted aside his contention that he was protected by executive privilege from providing testimony and documents to the Jan/ 6 House committee investigating the Trump-inspired insurrection.
With jury selection expected next week, Newsweek is reporting that Navarro candidly stated, "This is going to cost me through trial about $750,000," before proceeding to admit that he likely will have to go "all the way up to the Court of Appeal and likely the Supreme Court" at a "cost of another million."
Navarro also plugged his GiveSendGo fundraising webpage that, on Saturday morning, showed he has raised $407,000 so far.
