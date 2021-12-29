Watergate’s John Dean perplexed DOJ hasn’t arrested Peter Navarro: ‘I don’t get it’

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean — who was disbarred for his role in the Watergate scandal — voiced his bewilderment that the Department of Justice has not yet criminally charged Peter Navarro.

"While the violence unfolded, Trump and Rudy pressed at least one GOP senator to try to delay the electoral count," Greg Sargent of The Washington Post reported. "It's clear the committee is looking at whether the attack became key to securing that delay. Recall Pence refused to be evacuated."

"Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro tells Daily Beast getting Republicans to object to Biden electors was designed to delay count to kick things back to states," he explained.

Legendary constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe, who taught Attorney General Merrick Garland at Harvard Law, suggested that it appears Navarro committed multiple crimes.

READ MORE: Peter Navarro inadvertently implicates Steve Bannon while talking on his podcast

"So this was both (1) seditious conspiracy (18 USC 2384) and (2) conspiracy corruptly to obstruct and impede an official proceeding (18 USC 1512(c)(2)), each a very serious federal felony — but evidently nothing to see here, Mr. Attorney General?" Tribe asked.

Dean was shocked.

"In his new book, former Trump aide Peter Navarro appears to be bragging that he got away with seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct and impede Congress, not to mention several other serious crimes. Apparently, the Department of Justice could care less? I don’t get it!" Dean said.











