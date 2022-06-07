A former top adviser to President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, appeared on the Fox network in his first interview since being arrested. While regular viewers of Tucker Carlson were ready to celebrate the Trump ally, others couldn't help but notice the pity party Navarro was holding.
Carlson introduced Navarro as a victim of the Democratic Party's "massive escalation" in the use of the judicial system for partisan revenge. In fact, any person who refuses to comply with a grand jury subpoena can be arrested for refusing to do so.
Carlson's assessment led many online to remark that if Navarro didn't want to get arrested he should have simply spoken to investigators. He's constitutionally allowed to plead his Fifth Amendment rights and refuse to answer, but he does have to comply with a subpoena.
The Fox host claimed Navarro's arrest was really all about promoting the Thursday hearing.
\u201cGuy representing himself complains he was denied a lawyer.\u201d— Helen Kennedy \ud83c\udf3b (@Helen Kennedy \ud83c\udf3b) 1654562351
\u201cHis lawsuit will be thrown out and he will be found guilty in the criminal case.\u201d— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1654562107
\u201cTake notes, Democrats. @TuckerCarlson is laying out the case for all of your allies to straight up refuse to comply with any subpoenas if Republicans take back the House.\u201d— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1654561063
\u201c@FoxNews @RealPNavarro Don't ignore a subpoena and you won't get arrested.\u201d— Fox News (@Fox News) 1654568864
\u201cLie down with pigs, wake up looking & smelling like shitt. @peternavarro -\u201d— mcs (@mcs) 1654571729
\u201c@FoxNews @RealPNavarro If you don't want to be treated like a terrorist then don't act like a terrorist. Must have been a good dog if the pound didn't euthanize you upon capture.\u201d— Fox News (@Fox News) 1654568864
\u201cIt took Peter Navarro "until I was 72 to understand Kafka," he said after being searched.\n\nWas he trying to read it in German, or is he not clever enough to understand books written in plain and simple language?\n\nThe man claims to be an "author."\u201d— neuro\u0442u\u0432es (@neuro\u0442u\u0432es) 1654571616
\u201c@TuckerCarlson Lol. Peter Navarro dug his own grave.\u201d— Tucker Carlson (@Tucker Carlson) 1654571527
\u201cTucker hosted a Fox special program \u2014 \u201cPatriot Purge\u201d \u2014 that said the Jan. 6 insurrection was a false flag operation.\u201d— Tim O'Brien (@Tim O'Brien) 1654562159