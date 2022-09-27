DOJ demands return of emails Peter Navarro sent from private account for government business
Peter Navarro (Photo via AFP)

The Department of Justice is seeking a court order to compel Peter Navarro to return government documents he took after leaving the Trump administration.

Investigators are seeking the return of emails he sent while working on the White House coronavirus response, which they say were sent from a private account for government business to discuss ventilators, activating National Guard units, and the use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, reported CNN.

“There is no genuine dispute of fact that Dr. Navarro used at least one unofficial email account to conduct official business, that those records are the property of the United States, and that Dr. Navarro has refused to return the records to the United States. Indeed, his counsel has expressly admitted as much,” wrote Justice Department lawyers.

“Because Dr. Navarro remains in possession of property that belongs to the United States," the lawyers added, "this Court should issue a writ of replevin requiring Dr. Navarro to return what he wrongfully continues to possess."

READ MORE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says

The National Archives discovered the emails were missing after the DOJ sued Navarro earlier this year in a records dispute related to a House investigation.

SmartNews