Nicolle Wallace: Trump is such a 'petty petulant brat' if the GOP doesn't worship him 'he'll take his voters and go home'

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in rare form Tuesday as she launched into Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) saying the "quiet part" out loud again.

"You're just not going to be a leader in the party if you're anti-Trump...I think it would be a disaster for the Republican Party if we just didn't acknowledge the fact that Donald Trump's the most popular person in the party," Graham told Bloomberg as the reason he opposes Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in GOP House leadership. "The American First agenda is well-respected. If you tried to run him out of the party, he'd take half the party with him."

To be fair, if people like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Cheney and others like them leave the GOP, they'd take the other half of the GOP with them too.

"So, there we have it, out loud once again, thanks to Lindsey Graham," said Wallace. "The disgraced, de-platformed, ex-president is such a petty, petulant brat that if we don't indulge him, he'll take his toys and voters and go home. The Republicans want to protect America from enemies from foreign and domestic, they can't even protect their party."

See the comments and a piece of the discussion below:



