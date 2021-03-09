'I'm done with this!' Piers Morgan storms off set after co-host calls him out for 'trashing' Meghan Markle

British morning show host Piers Morgan stormed off the set of "Good Morning Britain" on Tuesday after a co-host called him out for incessantly "trashing" Duchess Meghan Markle.

Morgan, who was once a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, has spent the last two days issuing scathing denunciations of Markle after she and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that a member of the Royal Family had expressed concerns about the skin color of the couple's child.

However, co-host Alex Beresford defending the royal couple and accused Morgan of having a personal obsession with bringing down Markle.

"I understand you don't like Meghan Markle," Beresford said. "You've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times! And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off!"

Beresford then shamed Morgan for attacking Markle even though she hasn't said anything about him after cutting him out of her life.

At this point, Morgan stood up and walked off the set.

"Okay I'm done with this!" he shouted. "Sorry!"

