Planned Parenthood clinic burns to the ground nearly a year after it was blasted with a shotgun
A Planned Parenthood clinic that had previously been shot up with a gun has burned down.

The health care clinic in East Knoxville, Tennessee, was destroyed Friday in the early morning fire and was declared a total loss, reported WSMV-TV.

The building had been closed for renovations, so it was empty and no injuries were reported.

The blaze took place nearly a year after a man fired a shotgun into the clinic's front glass on Jan. 22, the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.

Both the fire and shotgun incident remain under investigation.

