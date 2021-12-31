‘Rot in hell and vote for Biden’: Racist Lyft passenger has a crazed meltdown after being asked to wear a mask
Lyft driver Majidah Hector. (YouTube.com/Screenshot)

According to Fox 46 News, a Lyft driver in Charlotte, North Carolina is alleging that a passenger went out of control and left her multiple voicemails loaded with racial slurs and lynching threats after she refused to complete his ride when his behavior turned violent.

According to driver Majidah Hector, the problem began when she asked if the male passenger and his companion had masks, to comply with Lyft policy. They said, "they don't work anyways but we're going to put them on anyways," but "While exiting the parking lot, Hector said the passenger got more aggressive and threatened to hit her. Within a minute of driving, she ended the ride and dropped the pair back off at the club and he reportedly attempted to kick her car."

Per the report, the driver then spammed her phone with 50 calls as she contacted police, and the next morning, left her multiple voice messages laden with racist slurs and lynching threats.

“Hey, you stupid f**king b*tch," said one voicemail provided to Fox 46. "I hope you rot in hell and vote for Biden again, you stupid n****r. I hope you rot in hell and vote for Biden again you stupid n****r. Burn in hell. And I hope they hang you from a f**king tree. You stupid n****r."

According to the report, Charlotte Police are investigating the incident, and Lyft put out a statement reading, "There is no place for discrimination or harassment of any kind on the platform. We have permanently removed the rider from the Lyft community and have reached out to the driver to offer our support."

Incidents involving abuse of rideshare drivers have become commonplace, and the political opposition to COVID-19 safety rules has only fueled the tension. In a similar incident in Las Vegas on June 2020, another Lyft passenger told a driver who asked him to wear a mask, "I should just f**king crush your f**king skull right now" and called him a "f**king w*tback." And in June 2021, an intoxicated Uber passenger in Ohio was prosecuted after shouting at his driver, "I hope to hell you get shot, n****r."

Charlotte Lyft driver says she was called racial slurs, threatened for asking passenger to wear mask www.youtube.com

