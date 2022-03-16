Plano City Council shocked by musical tribute to Ukraine that suggests assassinating Putin
Screengrabs.

City councilors in Texas were greeted with a musical tribute to assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin during a public hearing.

"Hello council, my name is Prime Time 99 Alex Stein and I have a little presentation for you today, I have a little audio accompaniment," the speaker began in a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

"I hope you guys like my flavor," he said as music began playing from his smartphone.

After briefly experiencing audio difficulties, he began energetically rapping about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Gas prices are way too high, Putin has got to die," he shouted at the lectern's microphone.

He also explained his "love" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Put a bullet in Putin's brain, you know that's the plan, I'm a Zelensky stan," he sang.

He also discussed the pandemic.

"And you got that sanitizer and you know I got that Pfizer. You know I stick it my vein, put a bullet in Putin's brain," he urged.

Stein ended his presentation by saying he agrees with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on assassinating Putin. Graham has urged the killing on Fox News and on Twitter.

He continued, even stripping off his sports jacket as he danced.

"I love you, we need to take out Vladimir Putin like Lindsey Graham said," he said.

