Dem wants to ban insurrection supporters from reading Pledge of Allegiance
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) (Screen cap).

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) suggested Wednesday that members of Congress who supported insurrections be prevented from reading the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance.

At a Judiciary committee hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) presented an amendment that would require the reading of the pledge at the beginning of each hearing.

Cicilline proposed an amendment to Gaetz's amendment.

The new language "provided that the pledge should not be read by an individual who supported an insurrection against the government of the United States in any way."

"I think it's important that we can have some confidence that we don't make a mockery by selecting someone to lead the pledge of allegiance who, in fact, participated in any way in the overthrow of the government of the United States," the congressman said.

Republicans on the committee, however, opposed the amendment because it would make Democrats "judge, jury and executioner," one said.

"It shouldn't be complicated to accept this amendment," Cicilline said.

Watch the video from C-SPAN below or at this link.

