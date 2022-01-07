‘Destroyed his life’: Cops break 65-year-old man’s spine then mock his complaints as ‘silly little games’
Screen cap

A California man is suing the Yuba City Police Department after its officers broke his spine and left him paralyzed.

The Los Angeles Times reports that attorneys representing 65-year-old Gregory Gross released body camera video this week showing former Yuba City Police Officer Joshua Jackson slamming Gross to the ground during a traffic stop.

After Gross was subdued, he complained about Jackson and the other officers hurting him, to which one of them replied, "It's called pain compliance."

Gross was then taken to a hospital, where he repeatedly complained that he had no feeling in his legs, to which one officer replied, "Mr. Gross, we are done with your silly little games."

However, after being examined by medical professionals, Gross learned that he would need to undergo treatment to repair spinal damage he incurred during his encounter with police.

“It’s about police brutality that destroyed his life,” Gross’ attorney, Moseley Collins, tells the LA Times. "Greg doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else."

The Yuba City Police Department declined to give a comment on the lawsuit, although it did say that former Officer Jackson hasn't been employed by the department since last February.

Watch video of the incident below:

