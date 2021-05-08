South Florida police union leader charged in rape case: report

On Saturday, the Miami Herald reported that a Miami-Dade sergeant who ranks high in the local police union has been arrested on rape charges.

"Lt. John Jenkins , who last week resigned as as executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, is charged with two counts of sexual battery, according to Palm Beach Sheriff's jail booking log. An arrest report detailing what happened was not immediately available," reported David Ovalle and Charles Rabin. "Jenkins is also suspended with pay."

Jenkins resigned last week from his PBA position amid an investigation into the incident.

"The rape case stems from an alleged incident that took place two weeks while he was in Palm Beach Gardens for a police union gala," continued the report. "The website for the Palm Beach County PBA shows that the 'Black-tie optional' 13th Annual PBA Officer's Ball was sold out at Trump National Jupiter Golf Club on April 24. Tickets for the event ran from $200 to $10,000, with lieutenants shelling out $2,500 a piece for a four-seat table. The three-day event, which included golf and dinners, took place at two locations. The alleged incident, according to the South Florida PBA, did not take place on the Trump property."

This case comes after recent reporting that another police union in Boston shielded a leader who allegedly sexually assaulted multiple children.

