'It will be desperately bad': Political scientist sounds alarm on violent unrest — no matter who wins in 2024

A political scientist is warning that the political situation in the United States is deteriorating -- and that the United States Supreme Court could soon give it a final push over the edge.

Writing on Twitter, Louisiana State University Associate Professor of Political Communication Nathan Kalmoe warns of significant political instability in the U.S. in the coming years, especially if the United States Supreme Court embraces the so-called "independent state legislature theory" that would eliminate any judicial review over how state legislatures draw up their congressional districts.

"I don’t think people, [including] political scientists fully appreciate the scale of the coming cataclysm in US politics over the next 3+ years, [especially] after the 2024 presidential election, no matter the outcome," he writes. "It will be desperately bad, and we must be ready."

He then links to a Washington Post editorial that outlines the dangers of the Supreme Court gutting oversight for congressional redistricting, which the editorial declares is "a recipe for election tampering."

All of this leads Kalmoe to conclude that it's "more likely than not" that the United States will face "many terrible [scenarios] that undermine democracy and civil peace."