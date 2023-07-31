Right-wing institution welcomed into Florida schools proudly boasts of 'indoctrinating' students
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits 2019 Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium. (Shutterstock.com)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made his fight against the left-wing "indoctrination" of children one of his major rallying cries.

However, the Tampa Bay Times reports that PragerU, a right-wing institution whose learning materials are now being allowed for use in Florida schools, openly boasts that its goals are to indoctrinate young people.

In fact, PragerU's founder, right-wing talk show host Dennis Prager, openly admits in a promotional video that it's "fair" to say that his organization's goal is that indoctrination.

Prager also copped to indoctrinating students during a talk with the right-wing Moms for Liberty group earlier this year.

DON'T MISS: Georgia judge takes a shot at Trump for grifting his followers after every new indictment

"It’s true we bring doctrines to children,” Prager said. "But what is the bad about our indoctrination?”

As an example of this indoctrination, the Tampa Bay Times points to a PragerU video in which explorer Christopher Columbus defends enslaving people on the grounds that "being taken as a slave is better than being killed."

That particular video could be particularly problematic for DeSantis, who has taken criticism from several Black Republicans for defending new school standards that argue slavery had some benefits for Black Americans, such as teaching them useful skills like blacksmithing that they could use after being emancipated after the Civil War.

SmartNews