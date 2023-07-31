Georgia judge takes a shot at Trump for grifting his followers after every new indictment
A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo while holding a banner referring to QAnon outside of the Trump National Doral resort on June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney not only rejected Donald Trump's bid to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting him -- he also took shots at the former president for making money off his legal woes.

As Politico reports, McBurney's opinion included a reference to the Trump campaign's habit of using his criminal indictments to make fundraising pitches to supporters.

"For some, being the subject of criminal investigation can, a la Rumpelstiltskin, be turned into golden political capital, making it seem more providential than problematic," he wrote.

Elsewhere in the ruling, McBurney chided Trump for trying to get Willis barred from prosecuting him before she had even filed a single criminal charge against him and he said it would not be appropriate for the courts to take action based on mere speculation.

READ MORE: Elon Musk threatens to sue hate speech monitor for pointing out racists are thriving on his platform

"Guessing at what that picture might look like before the investigative dots are connected may be a popular game for the media and blogosphere, but it is not a proper role for the courts and formal legal argumentation," he wrote.

And finally, McBurney knocked Trump's lawyers for using overheated rhetoric in its claims against Willis, as he said that their "rather overwrought allegations of prosecutorial overreach and judicial error do not suffice to show that there is significant risk of ‘wrongful’ indictment."

SmartNews