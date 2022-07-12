Neighbor will face hate crime charges for 'go back to India' threats against Pramila Jayapal outside her home

A Seattle man will be charged with a hate crime after repeatedly harassing Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) at her home.

The 48-year-old man, whose name was redacted on the police report, drove past the Washington Democrat's home at least three times late Saturday shouting profanities and threatening to kill her if she did not "go back to India," reported the Seattle Times.

Police found the man standing in the middle of the street just before 11:30 p.m. with his hands in the air and a .40-caliber handgun holstered on his waist, after Jayapal told 911 dispatchers her husband believed someone may have fired a pellet gun toward their house.

The man, who lives nearby, told police he knew Jayapal lived in the house and that he wanted to pitch a tent on her property, according to a probable cause statement.

Prosecutors expect to file hate crime charges, a Class C felony, on Wednesday against the man.