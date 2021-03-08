Brits watching Oprah's Meghan Markle interview horrified by US prescription drug ads
Shutterstock by tommaso79

Some British citizens who watched Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be more shocked by American drug ads than by anything the royal couple said.

As documented by Ayesha Siddiqi on Twitter, many Britons were stunned that Americans are constantly subjected to advertisements for prescription drugs that include lengthy lists of incredibly hazardous side effects.

The United Kingdom, which for decades has enjoyed the socialized medicine provided by the country's National Health Service, does not have ads for prescription drugs, as medicine in the country is strictly a not-for-profit affair.

Check out some horrified reactions to American drug ads below.