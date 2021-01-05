Trump supporter explains how Biden’s inauguration could be blocked: ‘There could be a civil war’

<p>But at a Monday night campaign rally, Trump lied about winning Georgia while pretending that there wasn't a scandal over the call, the audio of which was published by The Washington Post.</p><p>"Everyone loved my phone call," Trump falsely claimed.</p><p>In reality, there were immediately <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/trump-georgia-2649723997/" target="_blank">calls for Trump's impeachment</a> after the contents of the call were revealed.</p><p>And multiple attorneys believe Trump may have broken federal and/or state laws.</p><p>"At the federal level, anyone who 'knowingly and willfully deprives, defrauds or attempts to deprive or defraud the residents of a <a href="https://www.law.cornell.edu/definitions/uscode.php?width=840&height=800&iframe=true&def_id=52-USC-80204913-1680128472&term_occur=999&term_src=title:52:subtitle:II:chapter:205:section:20511" target="_blank" title="">state</a> of a fair and impartially conducted <a href="https://www.law.cornell.edu/definitions/uscode.php?width=840&height=800&iframe=true&def_id=52-USC-17132519-1680128469&term_occur=999&term_src=title:52:subtitle:II:chapter:205:section:20511" target="_blank" title="">election</a> process' is <a href="https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/52/20511" target="_blank" title="">breaking the law</a>," The New York Times <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/03/us/politics/trump-call-georgia.html" target="_blank">reported</a> Sunday. <span></span></p><p>And the <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/trump-call-2649732034/" target="_blank">Fulton County DA is prepared to launch a criminal probe into the call</a>.</p><p>But Trump falsely claimed everyone loved his call.</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">"Everyone loved my phone call" -- Trump on his widely criticized phone call with the Georgia secretary of state in which he tried to bully him into helping him steal the election <a href="https://t.co/ZpCoSIi1KO">pic.twitter.com/ZpCoSIi1KO</a><br/>— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) <a href="https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1346295710208172033?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>
CONTINUE READING
Show less