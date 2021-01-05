Trump is flying aboard Air Force One — and it may be for his very last time

Donald Trump departed Georgia after a campaign rally on Monday for a trip back to Washington, DC aboard Air Force One -- and it might be for the last time.

Trump traveled to Dalton, Georgia on Monday for a campaign rally on the eve of the Georgia runoff elections that will determine control of the United States Senate.

Trump repeatedly lied in his address to supporters so thoroughly that CNN's fact-checker didn't even bother noting all ways Trump was misleading his audience and those viewing the speech at home.

Trump was stuck in a rhetorical pit as he urged his supporters to turn out on Tuesday and vote for Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Perdue (R-GA) -- while repeatedly claiming that elections in Georgia are "rigged" against Republicans by the state's GOP governor and secretary of state.



And Trump went on to lie that "everyone loved" his highly criticized phone call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to overturn the election.

But as CNN's Kevin Liptak noted, it may be his last trip aboard Air Force One before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20th.

"Trump is about to head back to DC — will this be his last flight aboard Air Force One?" Liptak wondered. "He hasn't got any travel planned before Inauguration Day (though he hasn't decided what he's doing yet, per aides). After noon on Jan 20, the plane is just 'Special Air Mission.'"







