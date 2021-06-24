Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani took to Twitter Thursday to rant about the recent decision to suspend his father from practicing law pending an investigation into his capacity to uphold the standards of the legal profession. The elder Giuliani is accused of lying in court multiple times.

According to the younger Giuliani claimed the whole incident was about politics and attacked the Justice Department.

"This is just unbelievable to see just how politicized all of this has become," he said. "This is unacceptable, and I stand by my father. He did everything, ultimately, by the book, and the fact that there would be this politicization in our Justice Department is disgusting. It is a cancer that needs to be cut out, and it needs to be cut out right now."

As former federal prosecutor Joyce White Vance explained, none of this makes any sense because it isn't political nor is it the Justice Department.

"The state bar disciplined Giuliani for violating its ethics rules," she explained to the 35-year-old Republican who said he's worked in politics for five decades. "It's not politics & DOJ is not involved. But, I'm here to see more of this scenic roadstop in the promised multiple statements later today. Wondering if there's a crossover with 4 Seasons Landscaping?"

The Giuliani decision was published by the Supreme Court of New York Appellate Division, First Judicial Department.

See Vance's tweet below:







