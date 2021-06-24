Rudy Giuliani's son angrily lashes out over law license suspension: 'I am infuriated by all of this'
Andrew Giuliani. (Twitter)

Rudy Giuliani's son ranted against the suspension of his father's law license by a New York appellate court over his "demonstrably false and misleading" claims about Donald Trump's election loss.

The former New York City mayor's son complained from an oddly shot video in a half-empty parking lot that the investigation was a partisan attack and named each of the five judges who voted for the penalty.

"This is just unbelievable to see just how politicized all of this has become," the younger Giuliani said from the bottom of the frame. "I am infuriated by all of this, and any American that believes in an independent justice system -- this is going after one of President Trump's closest allies. That's exactly what this is. Any American that does not believe that, they are just biased."

The younger Giuliani inaccurately blamed the action on the Department of Justice, which actually is investigating the ex-president's former lawyer, instead of the New York appeals court that reviewed evidence and ordered the suspension.

"This is unacceptable, and I stand by my father," Giuliani said. "He did everything, ultimately, by the book, and the fact that there would be this politicization in our Justice Department is disgusting. It is a cancer that needs to be cut out, and it needs to be cut out right now."


