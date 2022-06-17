New York Times video blows the lid off Proud Boys' 'central role' in inciting Capitol mob

The New York Times published a 17-minute video showing how the Proud Boys coordinated the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The newspaper compiled evidence from court documents, text messages and hundreds of videos shot by participants to show the right-wing militant group instigating multiple breaches of the Capitol as lawmakers certified the election of Joe Biden.

Five members of the group -- Joe Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Enrique Tarrio, Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl -- are charged with seditious conspiracy for their roles in the attack, and the video shows some of them explicitly laying out their plan to storm the Capitol and overturn Donald Trump's election loss.

"This time we're not going to be wearing the colors that you're used to seeing us in," Biggs says in a video recorded before the riot. "Nope, this time myself and other leadership have decided we're going to go incognito. We're going to be blending in ... you aren't going to know who the f*ck is standing beside you. Could be Antifa, could be me."

The House Select Committee singled out Biggs in the first public hearing as the lead instigator of the first breach of Capitol security, and federal prosecutors have alleged that he and other Proud Boys leaders coordinated the assault with members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia.

"I want to see thousands of normies burn that city to ash today," said one unindicted co-conspirator, according to court records highlighted by the Times.

