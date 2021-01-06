WATCH: Trump supporters and Proud Boys beat man in front of the Ohio Statehouse

Violence erupted in Washington, DC on Wednesday as supporters of Donald Trump continue to refuse to accept the fact that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Capitol Police in Washington, DC had to evacuate multiple Capitol Hill congressional office buildings after Trump supporters attempted to storm the Capitol.

There was also violence in Ohio, where Trump supporters and Proud Boys were rallying in front of the Statehouse in Columbus.

Video posted to Twitter shows a fight between the Trump supporters and a lone counter-protester.

Republicans are holding rallies across the country as they attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.